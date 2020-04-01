The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Lucio J. Soave

Lucio J. Soave Obituary
SOAVE, LUCIO J.
61, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Sant' Ambrogio sul Garigliano, Italy, Lucio was the son of Antonetta (Antonia Faiola) Soave and the late Antonio Soave. He worked for many years as a well-respected and admired service manager for multiple auto dealerships in both RI and MA. His passion was driving and working on cars and motorcycles. Besides his mother Antonetta, he is survived by his partner, Dawn Prior, brother Leo and his wife Cathy, sister Angela Amaral and her husband Ronald, two nephews and one niece. Services will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
