Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:45 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy A. (Ialongo) Hammond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy A. (Ialongo) Hammond Obituary
HAMMOND, LUCY A. (IALONGO)
89, of Breezy Lake Dr., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Richard H. Hammond.
Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Saccoccia) Ialongo.
Lucy retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1995, which she then dedicated her time to her family, especially her grandsons. When Lucy found free time, she enjoyed going dancing with her husband, her favorite dance was the tango. Lucy was loved by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Lucy was the loving mother of, Kathleen Gauthier and her husband Robert of Wakefield, and Patricia Tardiff of Warwick. The sister to her two brothers, Michael and Anthony Ialongo, and the sister of Angela Calvey. She adored her two grandchildren, Robert Gauthier and Gerald Tardiff. She was the mother of the late Richard Hammond, grandmother of the late Andrew Gauthier and sister of the late Joanne Healy, Marie Cappello, Anna Carpentier and Domenic Ialongo.
There are those who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains. This was our Lucy, who will always be our light.
Her Funeral will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, Cranston. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Andrew J. Gauthier Scholarship Fund, 5776 Post Rd., East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now