HAMMOND, LUCY A. (IALONGO)
89, of Breezy Lake Dr., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Richard H. Hammond.
Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Saccoccia) Ialongo.
Lucy retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1995, which she then dedicated her time to her family, especially her grandsons. When Lucy found free time, she enjoyed going dancing with her husband, her favorite dance was the tango. Lucy was loved by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Lucy was the loving mother of, Kathleen Gauthier and her husband Robert of Wakefield, and Patricia Tardiff of Warwick. The sister to her two brothers, Michael and Anthony Ialongo, and the sister of Angela Calvey. She adored her two grandchildren, Robert Gauthier and Gerald Tardiff. She was the mother of the late Richard Hammond, grandmother of the late Andrew Gauthier and sister of the late Joanne Healy, Marie Cappello, Anna Carpentier and Domenic Ialongo.
There are those who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains. This was our Lucy, who will always be our light.
Her Funeral will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, Cranston. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Andrew J. Gauthier Scholarship Fund, 5776 Post Rd., East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019