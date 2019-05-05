|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS The family of the late Lucy A. Hammond, would like to take this opportunity to thank our many family and friends for their kindness, support, expressions of sympathy, cards, spiritual bouquets, and donations to the Andrew J. Gauthier Scholarship fund in Lucy's grandsons memory. These acts are greatly appreciated. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Rev. William J. Ledoux of St. Mary Church for officiating her beautiful Mass of Christian Burial, the pallbearers, and Cucina Rustica for the wonderful meal and service provided for everyone. A special Thank you to Margaret Healy Silvestri for all your support and help in organizing Lucy's Mass, to Jamie Morel and the staff of the Iannotti Funeral Home for your compassion and guidance through this difficult time and finally to Lucy's grandsons, Robert Gauthier and Gerald Tardiff and son-in-law Robert Gauthier for their wonderful eulogies and kind words and remembrances of Lucy. With Love and Gratitude, Family of the late Lucy A. Hammond
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More