MANZI, LUCY A. (Cardillo)
(96) passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12 at Cherry Hill Nursing Home in Johnston, RI. Born on August 23, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Caroline (Bosca) Cardillo. The beloved wife of the late, Ralph Manzi, Sr, she was a loving and caring person devoted to her family. She is survived by her sons, Ralph Manzi, Jr and his wife, Martha, and David Manzi, and his wife, Gail. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Dayna, and David and her great grandson, Maddax. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Lisa. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Altieri, Etta Laurenzo, Nancy Volpe and her brothers, Guido and John Cardillo. Nothing gave her greater joy than being with her family for holidays. She was an excellent cook. Her pizza and her jello cake were some of her family's favorites. Due to current health protocol, her funeral and burial were private. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 2374 Post Road #206, Warwick, RI 02886. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020