Lucy (Forte) Brill Obituary
BRILL, LUCY (FORTE)
95, of Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Perry Brill. Born in Providence, Lucy was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Domenica (Sabatino) Forte. Mrs. Brill was a Real Estate Broker for many years, before retiring.
She is survived by her loving children, Cynthia Swain and her wife Carrie of NY, Pam McKeen of Wakefield, David Brill of Cranston, and Robert Brill and his partner Fran of NY. Lucy was the cherished grandmother of Jonathan McKeen and his wife Jeanne, Brendon McKeen and his fiancé Sara, Cammie Swain, and Matthew Swain. She was the great-grandmother of Cody and Sadie. Lucy was the dear sister of Samuel Forte, Mary Mastrostefano, and the late Louise Johnson. She also leaves behind her two best friends, Anna Girasole and Mary Bourassa.
VISITING HOURS are on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Funeral services will also be held at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
