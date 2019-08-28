|
|
CAHIR, LUCY D. (NOBLE)
, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Alpine Nursing Home, in Coventry, RI. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Cahir, Jr. Born in West Warwick, RI; she was the daughter of the late Everett and Lucy (Belanger) Noble.
Lucy substituted in administration for the Providence Public School Department, many of them at Birch Vocational School and later at Nathanael Greene Middle School and the Administration Building, and Central and Classical high schools. Later, she took a job working as a bookkeeper for the Department of Children Youth and Families for the state of Rhode Island and then moved to Rhode Island College for several years before retiring.
She is survived by four children: MaryLou Cahir and her husband Philip Kumpis of Hermosa Beach, CA, Thomas A. Cahir III of Charlestown, RI, Dianne Cahir of Duarte, CA and Timothy N. Cahir and his wife Wendy of Crystal Lake, IL and six grandchildren: Ian, Dylan, Katie, Kelly, Ryan and Michael.
Family and friends may gather at St. Mary's Church, 66 Church Street, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate her Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Support Community Pasadena, 76 E. Del Mar Blvd. Suite 215, Pasadena Ca 91105. Checks can be mailed in memory of Lucy Cahir or online at www.cscpasadena.org in memory of Lucy Cahir. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019