Lucy F. Whitehead
Whitehead, Lucy F.
86, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Whitehead to whom she was married for 63 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Elvira (Tente) Fernandes. Mrs. Whitehead graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Pawtucket. She was an R.N. and worked at Memorial Hospital of Pawtucket and The RI Blood Center until she retired. She leaves four children, Barbara Cohen and her husband Ian of New York City, Richard A. Whitehead and his wife Caili of Rumford, Michael Whitehead and his wife Ellen McKenna Whitehead of Rumford, and Gary Whitehead and his wife Betsy Steele of Norwood, New Jersey, and five grandchildren, Ezra, Emma, Lucy, Riley, and Kathleen. She was the sister of the late Lillian Ricci. In Lieu of flowers, Donations in Lucy's memory can be made to, Meals on Wheels of RI, 70 Bath Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02908. Her funeral service will be private. Visit, PerryMcstay.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
