IN LOVING MEMORY October 20, 1917 October 12, 2018 LUCY (ORSINI) FASCITELLI The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day. Your life was a blessing, and the love for you shall never pass away. Treasured, remembered, and missed always, YOUR LOVING FAMILY





