FERRANTI, LUCY (PROCACCINI) "TOOTSIE"
89, of King St., Johnston, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Charlie" Ferranti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Restivo) Procaccini.
Lucy was the devoted mother of Robert J. Ferranti (Robin) of Johnston, Sarah A. Pezza (Louis, Jr.) of Foster, Charlene E. Caparrelli of Johnston and the late David J. Romano; stepmother of Beverly Palombo of North Providence; cherished grandmother of three; loving great-grandmother of two; and dear sister of the late Frank Procaccini, Jr.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence (Social distancing and masks required), followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
