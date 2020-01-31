|
DONOHUE, RSM, SISTER LUCY MARIE
(formerly Sister Mary James), 91, a Sister of Mercy for 73 years, died on Monday, January 27th at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre. She was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Howard) Donohue and sister of the late Rita, Irene, and Christina. She is survived by three nieces and three nephews and six grandnieces and six grandnephews.
Sister Lucy's motto was "I believe" and she shared her faith in many ways. She taught in schools in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and in Belize and Honduras in Central America. She was a tutor and mentor at Dorcas Place and a caregiver at Providence Family Center.
Her former students will remember a teacher who loved life and cared for others. Her friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, will always remember her as a compassionate and generous person who gave of herself without counting the cost.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 31, 2020