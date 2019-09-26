Home

St Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St
Cranston, RI 02920
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St Mary's Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
Lucy P. (Saccoccio) Kasica

Lucy P. (Saccoccio) Kasica Obituary
KASICA, LUCY P. (SACCOCCIO)
99, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. formerly of Cranston, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Kasica. Born in Cranston she was the eighth child of the late Antonio and Maria (Branca) Saccoccio.
She is survived by a son Edward Kasica and a granddaughter in New York City. Lucy was the sister of Vera Bouchard of Rancho Santa Margarita, they lived in the same assisted living center, Pasco "Pat" Saccoccio of Cranston, and the late Phyllis Occhipinti, Elmer, Arthur, and Pauline Saccoccio, Viola Antoscia, Flore and Anthony Saccoccio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are respectfully omitted. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
