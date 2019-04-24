Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
ROZZERO, LUCY (SCIVOLA)
98, formerly of Moorefield Street, Providence passed away April 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Domenic Rozzero.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Felice and Lucrezia (Cardente) Scivola.
Lucy worked for Providence Wholesale Drug for over 40 years. She also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church.
She was the step mother of Anthony, Domenic and Louis Rozzero and Ann Backrass; sister of Anna Paolucci and the late Salvatore, Alfred, Albert and Angelina Scivola, Mary Ceprano and Phyllis Faella. She was also the aunt of Joan Barone, Cheryl McKinnon and Donna Paolucci and she was a step grandmother and great grandmother.
Her funeral and visitation will be held Thursday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy's memory to Sunnyview Nursing Home, Attn: Activities, 83 Corona Avenue, Warwick, RI 02886. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
