Gouveia, Lucy S.

74, of Faith Street passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Jose A. Gouveia to whom she was married 55 years.

Born in Cedros, Faial, Azores she was a daughter of the late Domingos and Filomena (Gomes) DaSilva. Lucy was the co-owner of South Broadway Launderette before she retired. She also worked for several years at Dunkin Donuts at Pawtucket Avenue and Warren Avenue. She was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church.

Besides her husband she leaves four children, Ricardo S. Gouveia and his wife Anna of Rehoboth, Lisa A. Camara and her husband Liberto of Fall River, John P. Gouveia of Tacoma, Washington and Michelle M. Chamberlin and her husband Ryan of Richmond, RI, ten grandchildren, Nikole, Victoria, Dalton, Casey Ann, Christopher, Sean, Riley, Rohan, Nicole and Emily, three great grandchildren, Scarlett, Reese and Austin, three sisters, Maria Gomes of California, Leodina Gomes of East Providence and Carmen DaRosa of California and one brother, Antonio Silva of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Filomena Soito.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



