Gregory, Lucy T. (Denelle)
Lucy T. (Denelle) Gregory, 100, passed away on March 20, at Warren Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation In Warren.
Lucy was the daughter of the late Desire and Marie Denelle.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gregory Silvia and her husband Frank of Seekonk, Ma. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy's funeral service and burial will be private. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020