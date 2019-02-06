|
|
D'AREZZO, LUDOVICO F. "PHIL"
83, of Moorefield Street, Providence passed away on February 4, 2019. He was the husband of Rita (Zompa) D'Arezzo.
Born in Virano, Italy, he was the son of the late Americo and Concetta (Caputo) D'Arezzo.
Phil worked for the Providence School Department for over 25 years before retiring.
He was the father of Robert and Paul D'Arezzo, Lea DiNezza, Rhonda Kirwin and Kimberlie Rossi and grandfather of Harold, Tyler, Aiden, Brendan and Brody. He was also the brother of Filiberto D'Arezzo and the late Velio and Bruna D'Arezzo.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to Morgan Health Center; Attn: Activities, 80 Morgan Avenue, Johnston, RI 02909. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019