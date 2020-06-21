BOTTELLA, LUIGI "Lou" A.
61, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hope Hospice Center. He leaves husband Jim Robshaw and their two sons Anthony and Jovanny Bottella-Robshaw of Smithfield. He is survived by his father Anthony Bottella II and mother Mary J. of Johnston. He leaves his brother Anthony Bottella III and sisters Patricia Rotondo of Scituate and Mary-Ann Menna of Warwick.
He was a beloved elementary school teacher at Fogarty Memorial School in Glocester. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences, visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
61, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hope Hospice Center. He leaves husband Jim Robshaw and their two sons Anthony and Jovanny Bottella-Robshaw of Smithfield. He is survived by his father Anthony Bottella II and mother Mary J. of Johnston. He leaves his brother Anthony Bottella III and sisters Patricia Rotondo of Scituate and Mary-Ann Menna of Warwick.
He was a beloved elementary school teacher at Fogarty Memorial School in Glocester. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences, visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.