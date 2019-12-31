|
VACCA, LUIGI D.
83, of North Providence, died on December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the husband of the late Loretta (Veader) Vacca. Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Sabatino and Pearl (Ricci) Vacca.
Luigi was a regional manager for Stop & Shop in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for over 40 years. He loved spending time at his beach house in East Matunuck and family gatherings.
He is survived by his son, John Vacca and his wife Janice, two grandchildren, Alisha and James Vacca, two great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Donna Vacca, two sisters, Elaine Parente and Dorothy Dowling, one brother, Anthony Vacca, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Vacca and brother of the late Angela Antonelli and Domenic Vacca.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Augustine Church, Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020