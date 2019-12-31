Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi Vacca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi D. Vacca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigi D. Vacca Obituary
VACCA, LUIGI D.
83, of North Providence, died on December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the husband of the late Loretta (Veader) Vacca. Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Sabatino and Pearl (Ricci) Vacca.
Luigi was a regional manager for Stop & Shop in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for over 40 years. He loved spending time at his beach house in East Matunuck and family gatherings.
He is survived by his son, John Vacca and his wife Janice, two grandchildren, Alisha and James Vacca, two great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Donna Vacca, two sisters, Elaine Parente and Dorothy Dowling, one brother, Anthony Vacca, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Vacca and brother of the late Angela Antonelli and Domenic Vacca.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Augustine Church, Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -