PURRO, LUIGI "LOUIE"
94, a lifelong resident of Federal Hill, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of the late Anna (Palmieri) Purro. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Santarella (DiScuillo) Purro.
Mr. Purro worked for the City of Providence School Department for many years before retiring. He served in the Naval Armed Guard from 1944 until 1946. As an active parishioner of the former St. John's Parish Mr. Purro was a Boys Scouts Leader for Troup 77 and co-founded its Bugle and Drum Corps. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council and was a founding member of New Homes for Federal Hill.
He is survived by his four children, Louis Purro, Michael Purro Sr., Richard Purro and Annette Purro and her partner, Pauline Patchis; a brother, William Purro, four sisters, Gloria Barbato, Marie Fairbrothers, Sandra Martinelli and Angela Calderone; six grandchildren, Michael Purro Jr., Mario Purro, Stephen Purro, Allegra Strickland, Ariana Purro and Emma Jenkins-Purro; a great grandson, Leo Purro and his Godson, Robert Gallo. He was the father of the late Stephen Purro, father-in-law of the late Denise Purro and brother of the late Dorothea Gallo, Kathleen A. Caduto and Nancy Purro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be private and visitation is respectfully omitted. Donations in Mr. Purro's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. maceroni.com