FIORE, LUIGI T. (LOU)
76 of Providence passed away on February 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Lucia (Sabetta) Fiore.
Lou was a Certified Public Accountant and talented investor. He managed Fiore & Asmussen, the accounting firm he founded in Providence, for more than forty years. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, the US Air Force Defense Language Institute and the Air Force Institute of Technology School of Systems and Logistics for Logistics Management. He served four years active duty in the US Air Force and ended his military career as a Captain in the Air Force National Guard. Lou was a lifetime member of the Seekonk International Association of Lions Club, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Italo American Club of Rhode Island, and the Seekonk American Legion. He also previously served on the Seekonk School Committee.
Lou is survived by his sons Christopher Fiore of California and Dr. Gregory Fiore of Massachusetts; two granddaughters, Valerie and Gianna Fiore; his sister, Silvana DiMaio of Providence and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Philip F. Fiore of Narragansett. He is also survived by his longtime companion Cheryl Hawes of Foster and his former wife, Theresa Jeremiah of Warren.
In honoring Lou's wishes, his funeral and burial were private. The family is planning a celebration (or memorial) of Lou's life sometime in the spring with details to be forthcoming.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019