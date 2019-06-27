Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map
Luigia "Gina" (Gambaretto) Vidiri

Luigia "Gina" (Gambaretto) Vidiri Obituary
VIDIRI, LUIGIA "GINA" (GAMBARETTO)
87, of Providence, passed away June 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Francesco Vidiri.
Born in Verona, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Anna (Spadaccini) Gambaretto.
She was the loving mother of Joseph Vidiri and his wife Leann, Caroline Stanzione and her husband Ralph and the late Anna Vidiri; grandmother of Stephanie and her husband Brian and Isabella and great grandmother of Ashley and Jason.
Her visitation and funeral will be on Saturday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019
