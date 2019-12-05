Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
32 Lawn Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Botelho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis M. Botelho


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis M. Botelho Obituary
Botelho, Luis M.
50, of Pawtucket, passed on December 3, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel, Portugal he was a son of Mario and Zaida T. (Menezes) Botelho.
Besides his parents he is survived by a sister, Adelma Sousa and husband John; brother, Jacinto Botelho; niece, Symphony Botelho Better; nephew, Evan Q. Sousa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Friday, December 6th from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI. Services will begin on Saturday at 8:30a.m. from Keefe Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Crossroads Rhode Island, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI 02903. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -