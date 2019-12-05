|
Botelho, Luis M.
50, of Pawtucket, passed on December 3, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel, Portugal he was a son of Mario and Zaida T. (Menezes) Botelho.
Besides his parents he is survived by a sister, Adelma Sousa and husband John; brother, Jacinto Botelho; niece, Symphony Botelho Better; nephew, Evan Q. Sousa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Friday, December 6th from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI. Services will begin on Saturday at 8:30a.m. from Keefe Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Crossroads Rhode Island, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI 02903. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019