1946 - 2020
She passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was the wife of John Rose from Pawtucket, RI. Born in (An Dinh, Kien Hoa) –Vietnam, she was the daughter of the late Kha Van Tran and Ngu Thi Bui. She dedicated her life to helping her family and her friends. Her loving smile and warm heart will be in our memories forever. Her final resting place will be located at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
