|
|
LAMBOY, LUZ "LUCY" E.
65, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Kirk Lamboy. Born in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Marcelino and Juanita (Noriega) Rivera. Mrs. Lamboy was a school teacher for the Providence School Department. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Justin and Brendan Lamboy; two grandchildren, Evan and Preston Lamboy; two sisters, Wilma Quinones, and Jeannette Hausman, and a brother, Jorge Rivera. Although she is gone, her light will shine upon us forever.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020