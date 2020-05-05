Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Luz Lamboy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luz E. "Lucy" Lamboy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luz E. "Lucy" Lamboy Obituary
LAMBOY, LUZ "LUCY" E.
65, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Kirk Lamboy. Born in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Marcelino and Juanita (Noriega) Rivera. Mrs. Lamboy was a school teacher for the Providence School Department. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Justin and Brendan Lamboy; two grandchildren, Evan and Preston Lamboy; two sisters, Wilma Quinones, and Jeannette Hausman, and a brother, Jorge Rivera. Although she is gone, her light will shine upon us forever.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -