ALFARO MARTIN, LUZ ELIANA
passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She is survived by her children, Juan Carlos Fourquet, Linnette F. Reed, Beatriz Fourquet, Jose Maria Fourquet and Pablo Fourquet; two brothers, Roger and Cesar Alfaro; eight grandchildren and a great grandson. She was the mother of the late Jose Miguel Fourquet. Funeral services will take place in Ponce, Puerto Rico. For complete obituary visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
