STEERE, LYDIA A.
87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Glocester, she was a daughter of the late John P. Steere, Jr. and Mary E. (Howard) Steere. Lydia worked for the Glocester School system for 39 years before retiring in 2007. She was a lifelong Chepachet resident, a member of the Laurel Grange and a Board Member of the Steere and Howard Family Associations. Lydia was a member of the Chepachet Free Will Baptist Church where she was also a Sunday School teacher. She was an avid gardener and NY Yankees fan. Lydia was the mother of Susan L. Radlo and the late Cynthia A. Hannaford. She was the sister of Lois E. Boire, Alan J. Steere and the late John P. Steere, III, Richard S. and William A. Steere. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation in the funeral home Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chepachet Free Will Baptist Church will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019