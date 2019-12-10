Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church,
North Carpenter Street
East Providence, RI
Lydia J. Motta Obituary
MOTTA , LYDIA J.
86, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Pereira) Motta. Lydia was a Mortgage Credit Examiner for HUD for 27 years. She also worked for the General Service Administration before she retired. She was an active and faithful communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church.
She leaves two nieces, Dale Desmarais of East Providence and Patricia Musone of Pawtucket and many grandnieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sarah Pereira and Hilda Coletta and aunt of the late Jo-Ann George and Mary Elizabeth Merrifield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
