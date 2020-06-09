Lydia M. (Nunes) Disalvo
DISALVO, Lydia M. (Nunes)
age 89, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 in Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late William DiSalvo. For service information and full obituary please visit, www.wilbur-romano.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
4012456818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our sincere sympathy for your loss.
Susan Galligan
Family
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
