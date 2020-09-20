There was no one like Poppy. He was truly one of a kind. I knew him as a gentle and lighthearted man, who could always make you laugh even in the most serious of occasions. Poppy had a gift for striking up conversations with anyone around him, he would spread cheer and good vibes wherever he went.

Poppy adored his grandchildren and they adored him. They would spend countless hours at the dining room table doing puzzles or playing cards. His passing will leave a giant void in their hearts as it will with all of us.



We will miss you Poppy, until we meet again!

Ioanna Rawlinson

