Lyle A. Rawlinson
RAWLINSON, LYLE A.
79, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Coelho) Rawlinson. Father of David, Brian and Michael Rawlinson.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
There was no one like Poppy. He was truly one of a kind. I knew him as a gentle and lighthearted man, who could always make you laugh even in the most serious of occasions. Poppy had a gift for striking up conversations with anyone around him, he would spread cheer and good vibes wherever he went.
Poppy adored his grandchildren and they adored him. They would spend countless hours at the dining room table doing puzzles or playing cards. His passing will leave a giant void in their hearts as it will with all of us.

We will miss you Poppy, until we meet again!
Ioanna Rawlinson
Family
September 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gale Yattaw
Friend
