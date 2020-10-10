Williams, Lyman Jim
of Providence, Rhode Island, and Key Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 5, 2020, after reaching the age of 89.
Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Rita, his two daughters Michele (Stephan) Sugrue of Gainesville, Florida, and Janice (Donald) Totten of East Providence, Rhode Island. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, LT. Jonathan (Nara) Hodgson, US NAVY, Chesapeake, VA, Brooke (Kyle) Reeves of Rehoboth, MA, Andrew Sugrue, and Rebecca Sugrue. His great-grandchildren, Tessa and Ari Hodgson, and McKenzie and Emma Reeves. Also, his foster daughter Tracy Hart, Florida.
On February 26, 1931, Jim was born in New York City, New York, to Lyman Williams and Maguerite Karpeles. He served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard (RIARNG) and retired as the Clerk for the Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee. He was a proud Rotarian and had a passion for boating and philanthropy. Jim volunteered his time with several organizations, including the Rotary Club of Providence RI, the Freemasons of RI, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Islamorada, FL, and served as the Board President of the United Brothers Synagogue, Bristol, RI.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to the United Brothers Synagogue, https://unitedbrotherssynagogue.org/donations/
, or the Providence Rotary Charities Foundation, Rotary Club of Providence, P. O. Box 90, Barrington, RI 02806.