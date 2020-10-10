1/1
Lyman Jim Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williams, Lyman Jim
of Providence, Rhode Island, and Key Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 5, 2020, after reaching the age of 89.
Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Rita, his two daughters Michele (Stephan) Sugrue of Gainesville, Florida, and Janice (Donald) Totten of East Providence, Rhode Island. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, LT. Jonathan (Nara) Hodgson, US NAVY, Chesapeake, VA, Brooke (Kyle) Reeves of Rehoboth, MA, Andrew Sugrue, and Rebecca Sugrue. His great-grandchildren, Tessa and Ari Hodgson, and McKenzie and Emma Reeves. Also, his foster daughter Tracy Hart, Florida.
On February 26, 1931, Jim was born in New York City, New York, to Lyman Williams and Maguerite Karpeles. He served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard (RIARNG) and retired as the Clerk for the Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee. He was a proud Rotarian and had a passion for boating and philanthropy. Jim volunteered his time with several organizations, including the Rotary Club of Providence RI, the Freemasons of RI, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Islamorada, FL, and served as the Board President of the United Brothers Synagogue, Bristol, RI.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to the United Brothers Synagogue, https://unitedbrotherssynagogue.org/donations/, or the Providence Rotary Charities Foundation, Rotary Club of Providence, P. O. Box 90, Barrington, RI 02806.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved