BRAGA, LYNN A.
69, of North Kingstown, passed away on February 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Taunton, MA she was the daughter of the late Antone and Dorothy (Marland) Braga. She was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynahm Regional High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from Rhode Island College in 1971, and a Master of Education in Special Education in 1974. She also obtained a Masters degree in School Administration from Providence College.
Lynn taught for the Warwick School Department for over 30 years at Toll Gate High School and at Winman Junior High School. She later served as Special Education Case Manager in the Chariho School Department. Earlier, Lynn was the first education program director at the J. Arthur Trudeau Center in Warwick.
Lynn was well known and beloved within the Yankee Golden Retriever Club where she served as Obedience Chairperson. She was also an avid advocate for the Golden Retriever Lifetime Cancer Study in which her dog, Jack was a Hero Dog.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Braga of West Kennebunk, ME, her sister-in-law, Mary Braga of Attleboro, MA and nephews Christopher Braga of Duxbury, MA, Jonathan Braga of Joint Base Pearl Harbor, HI and Matthew Braga of Norton, MA. She also was the sister of the late Reid Braga.
Family and friends may go directly to St. Gregory The Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick, RI for the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Animal Foundation / Golden Retriever Lifetime Study, 720 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019