RATTI, LYNN A.

61, of Atlantic Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Albert J. Borrelli.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Aldo and Ann (Myette) Ratti. Lynn was a sales representative for several trucking companies, most recently E-Mac Trucking. She was an avid animal lover.

Besides her husband she leaves one sister, Barbara Krakowsky and her husband Arnie, one nephew, Corey Krakowsky, one cousin, Beth Arruda, four stepdaughters, Carole Borrelli, Sandra Alexander, Paula Vargas and Leslie Levasseur and many grandchildren.

Her funeral services will be private.



