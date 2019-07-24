Aberger, Lynn

This obituary was supposed to start: "At the age of 110, Lynn Aberger died falling off a ladder because she still insisted on hanging all of her Christmas lights on Bryant Road." She is the toughest woman we knew, and we honestly couldn't picture any other ending. But it turned out Lynn was even stronger than we imagined, living gracefully with ovarian cancer for over a year – while continuing to work, serve her community, and travel the world. She died the morning of July 22, at the age of 59, in the arms of her other half, her husband, Ed.

Anyone who witnessed their marriage had the distinct privilege of witnessing God's love on this earth. They served as living proof that two souls truly can become one – a part of him is forever with her, and a part of her is forever here with him. Lynn leaves behind her beloved daughters Stephanie Shultz, Marie Aberger, and Priscilla Souvannaxab, who forever know they "got this", because she had us. She is their Super Madge.

Lynn also leaves behind her loving parents, Ellen Beene and Robert Hanold, her amazing brothers, Joe and Jonathan Hanold, as well Don Beene and Jorlene Hanold, her brothers and sisters-in-laws, and nieces and nephews – all who would do anything for her. She will be terribly missed by her sons-in-law, Nick Shultz and Suvut Vongnikone, whom she loved to feed, and her grandsons, Henry and Cameron, who were the only ones who could put their hands on her sparkling window panes and who made her happier than you can imagine. There are so many people who consider her a mom, sister, best friend, and mentor we can't even begin to list here.

For Lynn, work was far more than a career and she truly loved serving others as a physical therapist. She worked until the end, and, in her final moments, was asking nurses to call and cancel her 6am patient, "just in case she couldn't make it". That's the woman we know. She died as she lived – being there for everyone. Full of faith. Full of love. Full of energy. And ready to cook you something amazing.

Lynn's life will be celebrated with a visitation on Friday, July 26 from 4pm to 7pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI. Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10am at Immaculate Conception, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mary House at 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI. Published in The Providence Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019