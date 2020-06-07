KARNEEB, Lynn H.
75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the loving daughter and caretaker of the late James G. and Edith (Farrington) Karneeb.
Lynn was the founder and longtime proprietor of the former of "Salon 822", in Pawtucket, until her retirement. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched. Lynn is survived by extended family and many cousins and friends.
Interment with her parents at Highland Memorial Park in Johnston will be private.
Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Community Food Pantry, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.