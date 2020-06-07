Lynn H. Karneeb
1944 - 2020
KARNEEB, Lynn H.
75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the loving daughter and caretaker of the late James G. and Edith (Farrington) Karneeb.
Lynn was the founder and longtime proprietor of the former of "Salon 822", in Pawtucket, until her retirement. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched. Lynn is survived by extended family and many cousins and friends.
Interment with her parents at Highland Memorial Park in Johnston will be private.
Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Community Food Pantry, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
My dear cousin Lynn, we grew up together and the years flew by...you always reminded me that you were the eldest by one year and a day. We always got a kick out that one. You will be missed by your many family and friends...rest in peace.
GRANT MCGREGOR
Family
