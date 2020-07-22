1/1
Lynn K. (Jensen) Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harris, Lynn (Jensen) K.
77, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the honorable Rossie Lee Harris Jr., Associate Justice of the RI Family Court, sister of Ann (Jensen) Stern, and daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Arundel) Jensen.
She was a graduate of the College of William and Mary, and she went on to receive a master's degree in library science from the University of RI. She worked at the Providence Public Library for more than three decades, serving as periodical's librarian, retiring in 2006. Lynn loved literature and remained a dedicated patron of the library and a staunch supporter. She was also dedicated to her church, St Peters and St Andrews Episcopal Church. She loved her cats, and she loved visiting Block Island every September when walks along the beach could truly be a time for peaceful reflection.
Lynn was a comfort to everyone she met. Her style, humor, and her smile diminished our troubles and reminded us of our humanity.
Lynn is also survived by her two nieces, Commissioner Keelons Bodow of AZ, and Mrs. Leslie Abramowitz of Long Island, NY. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 am, in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903, would be appreciated. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
At Peace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for you loss, Ross. We remember Lynn fondly and always enjoyed our time spent together. We will remember Lynn in prayer. Fondly, Francis (Frank) & Pat Perna
Francis M Perna
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I always enjoyed speaking with Lynn when she came to Mount Pleasant Branch Library. We talked about our pets and the loving care she gave them. She was was delightful person to chat with. It's so sad to see her go, I will miss her. My prayers and condolences to the family.
Anna Parello
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved