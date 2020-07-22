Harris, Lynn (Jensen) K.
77, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the honorable Rossie Lee Harris Jr., Associate Justice of the RI Family Court, sister of Ann (Jensen) Stern, and daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Arundel) Jensen.
She was a graduate of the College of William and Mary, and she went on to receive a master's degree in library science from the University of RI. She worked at the Providence Public Library for more than three decades, serving as periodical's librarian, retiring in 2006. Lynn loved literature and remained a dedicated patron of the library and a staunch supporter. She was also dedicated to her church, St Peters and St Andrews Episcopal Church. She loved her cats, and she loved visiting Block Island every September when walks along the beach could truly be a time for peaceful reflection.
Lynn was a comfort to everyone she met. Her style, humor, and her smile diminished our troubles and reminded us of our humanity.
Lynn is also survived by her two nieces, Commissioner Keelons Bodow of AZ, and Mrs. Leslie Abramowitz of Long Island, NY. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 am, in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903, would be appreciated. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM