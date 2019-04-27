Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Lynn Lincoln
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Reform Church
705 Curry Rd
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Lynn M. (Howland) Lincoln Obituary
LINCOLN, Lynn M. (Howland)
53, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward A. Lincoln for 25 years. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of David A. and Susan A. (Farmer) Howland of Schenectady.
Lynn enjoyed her career as a property manager/secretary for many years and was also a longtime volunteer at St. Mary Academy Bay View in East Providence, RI for her daughter, Hope. She enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, grocery shopping, playing mahjong, talking to her beloved parents on the phone, putting up Christmas decorations with her daughter, watching SVU with her husband, Ed and spending quality time with family and friends, especially her beloved daughter, Hope. Above all, Lynn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and dear friend.
Besides her beloved husband and parents, Lynn leaves her daughter, Hope E. Lincoln of North Providence, and her brother, Greg Howland and his wife, Tricia, in New York.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Monday beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding with a Service at 6 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Behcet's Disease Association, by mail: P.O. Box 80576, Rochester, MI 48308 or online at Behcets.com
For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
