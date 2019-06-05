|
|
COSTA, LYNNE "THE CAKE LADY"
61, passed away May 31, 2019. Widow of Michael Costa. Mother of Bruce and Jennifer Belleavoine, Richard and Stephanie Tucker, Michael F.J. Costa, daughter of, Richard Cooke and Carolyn Bain, companion of Robert Wilby. Visitation Thursday 5-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Funeral Friday at 10am. Commital at 11am in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. For complete obituary please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019