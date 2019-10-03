|
LAUNDRY, M. BRENDA (KOEHLER)
M. Brenda Koehler Laundry, 80, of Estero, Florida and a summer resident of Narragansett, RI died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Terence Charles Laundry.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Trudon) Koehler.
Brenda was a teacher at North Providence High School. She also taught in Ohio and Chicago. She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy, Bay View and Newton College of the Sacred Heart. She was an active member of Our Lady of Light Church, Estero, Florida and St. Veronica Chapel, Narragansett, Rhode Island. She will be remembered for her volunteer work at Marrillac House in Chicago assisting unwed mothers and poor families. She was a major organizer in recruiting donations for their Christmas drive.
Brenda is survived by her beloved children: Margaret L. Francis (Scott), Michele L. Golz (Michael), Terence C. Laundry, Jr., Patrick J. Laundry (Melissa), Mary C. Laundry and Michael E. Laundry; a brother: Ted Koehler; a sister: Jule Brennan; grandchildren: Samuel and Daniel Francis, Carson P. Laundry, and Patrick K. Golz; and nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Ellen P. Flaherty.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Marillac House Food Pantry, 2859 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612, or the . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
