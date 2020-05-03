|
|
THEROUX, RSM, SISTER M. CAROLANNE
80, a Sister of Mercy for 62 years, died at Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Annette (Brouillard) Theroux. She is survived by her brothers, Robert and Paul, a nephew, Stephen, and two nieces, Carol and Tami. She was close to her family and very proud of their accomplishments.
Sister Carolanne will be remembered as a dedicated and efficient teacher. In her early years she taught in schools in the Dioceses of Fall River and Providence. She found her niche when she was assigned to Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro where she taught for 16 happy years. From Feehan she went on to serve the Diocese of Providence as the executive secretary for the Society for the Propagation of the Faith. In this ministry her efficiency and skills were much appreciated.
Those who were her closest friends will miss her sense of humor and her culinary talent. If there was a recipe to be improved, Carolanne had the solution. One thing she could not improve was the care and concern shown by the staff of Mount St. Rita during her final moments. The Sisters of Mercy are grateful to them.
A private burial service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Carolanne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020