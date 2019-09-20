|
PICARD, RSM, SISTER M. CLAUDINE, "GERT"
87, a Sister of Mercy for 69 years, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. She was the daughter of the late Romeo and Irene (Mineau) Picard. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Paul and Gerard. She leaves behind her much loved sister, Claire Le Doux and the Le Doux family. Sister Claudine will be missed by her many friends in her religious community and the Vinciguerra Family whom Claudine called her second family.
During her many years of Mercy service, Sister taught in numerous schools in the Diocese of Providence. She also ministered in a number of parishes in the Providence area.
Sister Claudine will be remembered by her friends and the Sisters of Mercy as a woman of deep faith. Her healing presence was always evident as was her sense of humor which came through in her popular storytelling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019