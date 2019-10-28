|
|
MANNING, M. DIANE
long time resident of Narragansett, RI and recently of Portland, ME, died peacefully on October 24, 2019 at the end of a full life. Born on February 1, 1931 to Mary (Ryan) and James Hinchey, Diane enjoyed a childhood in a loving, well-read home. In 1954, she married Lester Patrick Manning, with whom she raised eight children. In 1969, the family moved from the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston, RI to the beaches of Narragansett. Together they ran Ocean Breeze Cottages in Point Judith, where many families returned each year to vacation.
A life-long and devout Catholic, Diane was one of the original founders of RI Right to Life. An expert on all issues regarding the sanctity of life, Diane served as the Diocesan spokesperson on the RI Biomedical Ethics Committee. After Lester died, Diane briefly joined the Sisters of Life religious order in the Bronx, NY. Diane returned to her family, which grew to include twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren at the time of her death.
Diane was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gary, her husband, her son Michael, and her daughter Jennifer. She is survived by her beloved cousin, Anne Baldwin, her children: Leslie Manning of Bath, ME, James and JoAnn Manning of Narragansett, RI, William Manning of Charlestown, RI, Robert and Julia Manning of North Kingstown, RI, Elizabeth Manning of Portland, ME, and Mary Manning of Narragansett, RI. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Visiting hours will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield RI on Friday November 1, from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Narragansett, RI on Saturday, November 2 at 10 am. Diane will be buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Wakefield, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sisters of Life (https://sistersoflife.org/donate/ or to RI Right to Life (http://www.rirtl.org/site/index.php). For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019