Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Residence
965 Main Street
Pawtucket, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Residence
965 Main Street
Pawtucket, RI
M. Eileen Riley Obituary
RILEY, M. Eileen
93 of Pawtucket, passed away on June 23, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Riley. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She worked at AT & T for 39 years before retiring
She is survived by her four nieces; Kathleen (Gene) DiBari, Regina (Mark) Kana, Maureen (Leo) Laquerre, and Veronica Taft. She also leaves many great nieces, great nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves her two cousins and their families, Rosemary Dandeneau and Madeline Bongiorni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28 at 11AM in the Chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 965 Main Street in Pawtucket. Calling hours at the Residence will be from Friday from 10-11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019
