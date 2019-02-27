The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
50 Orchard Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
M. Elizabeth (Bennett) Bird
BIRD , M. ELIZABETH (BENNETT)
94, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late William M. Bird, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Marion (Thompson) Bennett.
A clerk employed by the Providence Gas Company for 8 years, she previously worked for the New England Telephone Company for 2 years. She served as a Providence Police Department Crossing Guard for 10 years and was a volunteer at Roger Williams General Hospital assisting the medical staff and the medical education department for 30 years. A member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, she sang in the choir for 30 years.
She is survived by sons: David J. Bird (Joan) of Kansas City, MO and Craig W. Bird (Cynthia) of Newport; and grandchildren: Jessica, Megan and Joseph Bird. She was the sister of the late George Bennett and grandmother of the late Stephanie Taylor Bird.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 11am at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
