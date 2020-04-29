The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Madden, M. Elizabeth
M. Elizabeth Madden known as "Mickie" age 96 passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at West Shore Health Center, Warwick due to COVID-19. Born in Providence, she was the beloved wife of the late Earl E. Madden, Jr. and daughter of the late Dante and Jennie Storti.
Mickie is survived by her loving children, Janis Cappello (George Cappello, Esq.) of East Greenwich, Linda Loens (Charles "Chip" Loens) of Cranston, Richard Madden of Port Charlotte, FL and the late Dennis Madden. Grandchildren, Lauren Nichols Piscione, Natalie Cappello Agresta, Joseph Madden and the late Jennifer Madden, Esq. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Juliana, Mya and Greyson, step-grandsons Christopher Loens and Nicholas Loens. Mickie was the sister of the late Daniel Storti and Sgt. Joseph Storti.
Her family extends a heartfelt thank you to her special "girls" Miguela, Mallory, Jan, CNAs, Nurses, Staff and Administration at West Shore Health Center for their loving care and compassion for Mickey over the past 6 years. Mickie will be remembered for always giving of herself to others.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity or plant a tree in memory of Mickey. Please share condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 29 to June 25, 2020
