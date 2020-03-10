|
DAME, RSM, SISTER M. FRANCELLE
87, (formerly Jean Dolores) a Sister of Mercy for 66 years, died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Mulledy) Dame and sister of the late Francis, Thomas, John, William, Kathleen and Claire. She is survived by her brother Raymond and many nieces and nephews.
Sister taught in various parish schools in Providence, East Greenwich, Pawtucket, Warwick, and Rumford. In later years, she worked in the office at Mount St. Rita Health Centre.
Whether teaching or quietly ministering at Mount St. Rita, Sister Francelle loved what she was doing. Her students and colleagues loved her in return and responded to her peaceful manner enlivened by a great sense of humor and a love of music. She also loved nature, bird-song and orphaned kittens, endearing her to many, especially when she "cat-sat." Sister truly lived her motto, "In His Will is my Peace".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020