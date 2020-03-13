|
|
SALVITI, RSM, SISTER M. JACINTA
89, a Sister of Mercy for 73 years, died at St. Antoine Residence on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Aubin) Gillen. She served youth as a teacher in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Belize, Central America. From 1979 to 1989 she taught at Our Lady of Providence High School. For many years Sister served as a foster parent to more than 300 children in Rhode Island. She also aided women and children in transition.
Her motto "Thy will be done" was evident in the way that Jacinta cheerfully accepted the call to serve in a variety of ministries. Sister will be remembered for her heart of compassion and kindness to those who needed a safe shelter and a mother's care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Presentation of the Blessed Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Visitation will begin in the church at 9:30 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2020