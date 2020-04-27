|
Marino, M. Josephine
M. Josephine (Pinson) Marino, 85, of Warwick, RI died April 24 surrounded by her children. Born in Norwell, MA she was the daughter of Mary (McKenna) Pinson and Henry Pinson. She was formally married to Thomas J. Marino (deceased).
She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and earned her master's degree from Roger Williams University. She worked for the Providence School Department and was an ESL teacher for the West Warwick School Department.
Josephine loved laughing with her family and friends and hosting large festive gatherings. She spent her summers in PEI, Canada sharing her home with family and friends.
She is survived by her eight children Thomas Marino, Theresa Morse, Loretta Sanford, Mark Marino, Annmarie Marino, Maryann Marino, Kathleen Greenwell and Patricia Marino; 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kenneth Marino and sister of Henry Pinson and Loretta Pinson and the late Martin Pinson and Leo Pinson.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, there is no wake or funeral scheduled at this time.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020