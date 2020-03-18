|
McAULIFFE, RSM, SISTER M. MERCY
94, (formerly Jean E. McAuliffe) a Sister of Mercy for 75 years, died Saturday, March 14th, at Mount St. Rita Health Centre. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Brophy) McAuliffe and sister of the late Irene Mansfield. She is survived by a niece, Carol Mansfield, and a nephew William Mansfield.
Sister Mercy wore many hats during her years of ministry. She taught in schools in Massachusetts and was principal of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, as well as the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton for 10 years. Sister was likewise an administrator in the Massachusetts Department of Education. Sister Mercy served her Community as provincial administrator. At Salve Regina University, she did research and planning in addition to acting as librarian.
Outside of her professional life, there was a side to Sister Mercy known to her friends and acquaintances. She loved to listen to church music. If the weather was warm, she would head to the ocean or pool to swim. All dogs were her friends, especially her niece's puppy. Sister Mercy was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as a gracious and hospitable woman. May she rest in peace!
Committal prayers will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Mercy at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020