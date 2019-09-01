Home

M. Pauline (Theroux) Foster

of Clinton, CT (formerly of Woonsocket and North Smithfield) died at home on August 28, 2019.Pauline is survived by the love of her life Thomas H. Foster of Clinton, CT, her son Thomas A. Foster (Mary Jane) of Burrillville, her daughters Ellen Hutchins (Stephen) of Scituate, and Rebecca Derby (Timothy) of Ellington, CT. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Armand Theroux and Marie Rosa Theroux (Durand), and her daughter Elizabeth.Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Middlesex Health Hospice Program. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
