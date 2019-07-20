Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Rd
Warwick, RI
M. Therese May R.N.


1939 - 2019
M. Therese May R.N. Obituary
May, R.N., M. Therese
79, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Dracut, MA, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Bertha (Mercier) Renquin. She was the loving wife of the late J. Brian May, M.D.
Therese was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Lowell, MA. She later studied at the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree and went on to serve as a registered nurse until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Warwick.
She is survived by her beloved children: James B. May and his wife Michelle of Natick, MA, Sheryl A. May of Warwick, Deborah May Palma and her husband Francis of Cumberland, a sister, Elaine Sledziewski and her husband Stanley of Warwick, and five grandchildren, Kayleigh May, Brian May, Christopher Palma, Aidan May, and Andrew Palma.
She was a sister of the late Normand Renquin, Jeanne Creem and Rita Cote.
Her funeral service will be held from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:45AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4-7PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Cornerstone Adult Services, 140 Warwick Neck Ave, Warwick, RI 02889, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 20, 2019
