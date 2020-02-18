|
BRITO, MABEL (SILVIA)
92, of Cranston, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Napoleon Brito. Born in Warren, RI, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Palmina (Alfarmer) Silvia.
Mabel was the devoted mother of Pam Hall of Providence; Maria E. Brito-Mateer and her husband William of East Greenwich and Napoleon J. Brito (PPD, Ret.) and his wife Susan of Warwick; cherished grandmother of Ja'net Hall; and loving great-grandmother of three.
VISITING HOURS to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Her funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 245 Waterman St. – Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020